Cowboys Urged to Trade Up in 2026 NFL Draft for Elite Pass Rusher

With the 2026 NFL draft coming up, the Dallas Cowboys will be a hot topic.

Dallas enters the offseason with two picks in the top 20. They have their own selection at No. 12 overall, plus the Green Bay Packers’ pick at No. 20, which was sent as part of the Micah Parsons trade.

Dallas is expected to use both picks on defensive players as they look to rebuild under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Another option, as suggested by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, is to trade their two picks to move up for an elite prospect.

Davenport suggests the Cowboys should consider going after Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, or Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr.

”Enter this year's best edge-rushers—Arvell Reese of Ohio State and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.,” Davenport wrote.

“Reese actually bears more than a passing resemblance to Parsons—an off-ball linebacker in college whose future in the pros appears to be on the edge. Bain is more of a prototypical 4-3 end. Both could provide an immediate impact. Neither will probably make it out of the top-five overall.”

The prospect of adding two new starters in the draft is appealing, but Davenport argues that Reese or Bain would make more of an impact.

“It wouldn't be cheap. But a move up on April 23 could make more of an impact on the team's defense than standing pat and choosing twice outside the top-10.”

Trading down could also be an option for the Cowboys

Following their two picks in Round 1, the Cowboys won’t be back on the clock until pick No. 112 in the fourth round. They sent their second round pick to the New York Jets as part of the package for Quinnen Williams while the third-rounder went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the George Pickens trade.

For that reason, the Cowboys could also consider trading down. In a class that’s loaded with pass rush talent, they could decide to get more picks, potentially in Rounds 2 and 3.

