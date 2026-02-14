Top 6 Trade Suitors for Cowboys WR George Pickens Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision on their hands with George Pickens.

While they would love to keep him around, they have to figure out the best path. Using the franchise tag would allow them to control his rights for 2026, but it would cost them roughly $28.1 million against the cap.

They could spread that money out with an extension, but Pickens can command more than $30 million per season, and the Cowboys are already paying CeeDee Lamb an average of $34 million per season. That's why Dallas is expected to listen to offers, with Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identifying the top six teams that have to make an offer.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Knox says the Titans aren't close to winning a Super Bowl, but adding Pickens would be the best way to help young quarterback Cam Ward develop.

"Hiring new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was a nice start for the Titans, but they need more if they're going to see Ward make a second-year jump," Knox wrote.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to players during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots were in Super Bowl LX, but their offense couldn't find any rhythm. Knox says a big-play threat like Pickens, who can pick up yards after the catch, could have changed that entire game.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hands off the ball in the AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans have a dangerous defense, but their offense leaves a lot to be desired. Jayden Higgins was solid as a rookie, but Knox believes adding Pickens across from Nico Collins would give the Texans their best chance at helping C.J. Stroud return to his rookie form.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one that's already been floated thanks to Micah Parsons and Jordan Love. Both have made it no secret that they would love Pickens to join them with the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay boasts an strong defense, especially with the addition of Parsons. Adding a game-changing wideout could help them become one of the more complete teams in the NFC, but Dallas fans would understandably lose their minds if the Cowboys sent another superstar to the Packers.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos were one game away from the Super Bowl, and might have made it had Bo Nix not suffered a broken ankle. They remain one of the favorites in 2026, but as Knox said, they were just "18th in net yards per pass attempt" this past season. Adding Pickens could vastly improve their offense.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo needs a wide receiver and Knox says Pickens would be better than anyone they could land at pick No. 26. That's why he says they should be in play for the talented wideout.

He does admit that an extension might be difficult to pull off due to their current salary cap situation, but if they can figure it out, they would be the favorites to make the Super Bowl in the AFC.

