New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Includes Pick 12 Stunner, Underrated EDGE

It's an exciting time for Dallas Cowboys fans, with the offseason getting off to a hot start thanks to an immediate focus on addressing issues on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas hired Christian Parker as its new defensive coordinator, and his new staff has shown the team is willing to change up its usual approach.

We'll get a better understanding of how the new approach to the offseason will impact the team's roster building, with NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft set as prime opportunities to show what direction the team plans to go as it rebuilds the roster.

With the Scouting Combine around the corner, Ryan McCrystal of Sharp Football shared his first 2026 mock draft of the year, which kicks off with a major surprise for the Cowboys.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With Dallas' first pick, the doubt surrounding George Pickens' future with the Cowboys leads to the team taking one of the top receivers in the draft class, before addressing an obvious need on the edge.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest 2026 first-round projections for Dallas can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson catches a touchdown pass over Baylor Bears safety Tyler Turner | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While there is no denying Tyson's talents on the field, it would take an unfortunate series of events in the George Pickens contract negotiations for the team to go with a receiver at No. 12. Of course, Jerry Jones is always unpredictable, so you could say that anything is possible.

"Until George Pickens is re-signed, we should treat wide receiver as a glaring need in Dallas," McCrystal writes. "The Cowboys have been open about wanting to re-sign Pickens, but there are questions about their ability to do so when CeeDee Lamb is already set to earn over $100 million over the next three seasons. If Pickens departs, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, and Carnell Tate will be Dallas targets."

After beginning his college career at Colorado, Tyson transferred to Arizona State for his final three years. During his senior campaign, Tyson hauled in 61 catches for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns in nine games. He added another score on the ground.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell reacts after a defensive play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Howell spent three years at Bowling Green before transferring to Texas A&M for his final two seasons in college. He has been rising up the draft boards and fills a major area of need for the team, which needs a running mate for Donovan Ezeiruaku.

"Dallas is likely to address this position with one of its two first-round picks," the mock states. "There’s probably more value in waiting until this selection, where it would be easier to justify Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell, Miami’s Akheem Mesidor, or Clemson’s T.J. Parker. "

In his final season, Howell recorded 31 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, earning All-American honors.

