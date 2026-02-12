4 Cowboys Players Who Brian Schottenheimer Could Cut This Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the season focused on improving upon a 7-9-1 campaign.

It wasn't an ideal finish for Brian Schottenheimer, who was in his first season as the head coach. Still, there was plenty to build upon, especially when it comes to offense, which was impressive.

Looking ahead, Schottenheimer needs to continue to build the right culture as he fine-tunes the roster. With that in mind, here's a look at four players who could be on the chopping block.

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones boasted that the Cowboys were making a big move at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, but fans were left scratching their heads when it was revealed they were adding Jonathan Mingo. Dallas thought they landed a steal by getting the former second-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round selection, but Mingo has yet to prove he's a fit.

in 14 games with the Cowboys, he has just six receptions on 21 targets for 71 yards. Injuries slowed him down in 2025, but at this point, it would be surprising to see Mingo return for another season.

Solomon Thomas, DT

Dallas Cowboys DT Solomon Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Solomon Thomas felt like an underrated signing last offseason. He was reunited with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who held the same position when Thomas was with the New York Jets, but his impact was minimal.

Entering 2026, Thomas has a cap hit of $3.2 million, but Dallas could save $2.4 million of that by releasing the veteran defensive tackle. Throw in Whitecotton leaving as the Cowboys switch their defensive scheme, and Thomas could be in danger.

Logan Wilson, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There was a lot of excitement when the Cowboys added Logan Wilson at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, but not all of that was due to Wilson. Instead, there was hope among the fanbase that Wilson's presence would mean Kenneth Murray would see the bench.

Instead, Wilson was the one who warmed the bench, recording just 24 tackles in seven games. Wilson enters 2026 with a cap hit of $7.2 million and could be released with no dead money. Unless the new defensive staff goes to bat for Wilson, he could be a cap casualty.

Terence Steele, OT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Terence Steele went from an undrafted free agent in 2020 to a full-time starter. He played well enough to unseat La'el Collins, but suffered a setback in 2022 when he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. The Cowboys were unbothered as they signed him to a five-year, $86.8 million extension the following offseason.

Steele has struggled since returning, and is coming off a season in which he surrendered six sacks and was guilty of seven penalties. By designating Steele as a post-June 1 cut, Dallas could save $14 million with a dead cap hit of $4.125 million. Not only would it save them money, but Schottenheimer could prove he takes accountability seriously by moving on from a player who isn't living up to his salary while committing far too many penalties.

