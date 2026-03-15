The Dallas Cowboys have been focused on fixing their defense this offseason as they rebuild the roster to fit Christian Parker's scheme.

Dallas has already added some strength to the defensive line with the signing of Otito Ogbonnia. They also bolstered their secondary with the additions of Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant.

What will truly make or break the 2026 season, however, is their pass rush. Dallas already brought in Rashan Gary, but they still could use more help. That's why Cowboys Report’s Tom Downey believes they should target New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is rumored to be on the trade block.

New York Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts to nearly intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trades within the division aren't common, but Downey says Dallas should still try, especially since they were fond of Thibodeaux in the 2022 NFL draft.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux, he’s been linked out there, he’s the odd man out because they have Brian Burns and they have Abdul Carter. Thibs would be the guy that doesn’t fit long-term, and he’s going to be due a new contract soon. The Cowboys loved him coming out of Oregon, by the way,” Downey said.

“The reported value from some of their (Giants) reporters is maybe a fourth-round pick, so 112 or a 92 might be enough. Although he’s due $14.75 million, a lot of money, and it would be an intra-division trade, which doesn't happen that often. However, the Cowboys and Giants did do it once with Jordan Phillips. This would be a very Cowboys-type move, but one I would have interest in.”

A Fresh start could help Kayvon Thibodeaux break out

New York Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux was taken fifth overall out of Oregon and was expected to be one of the league's premier pass-rushers. During his second season in the NFL, he had a huge campaign with 11.5 sacks.

He hasn't recaptured that success, recording just eight sacks in 22 games the past two seasons. With the Giants adding more talent around him, it seems to be just a matter of time before he's playing elsewhere.

Heading to a team such as Dallas, which needs help on the edge, could be exactly what Thibodeaux needs to break out and reach his potential. While Downey suggested a fourth-round pick could be the price, the Cowboys might have to pay a premium to convince the Giants to make the move.

If they believe he's a fit in Parker's system, that could be worth it, even if that means surrendering pick No. 92.