New Cowboys Safety Named Top 10 Free Agency 'Bargain Signing'

The Dallas Cowboys may not have signed any of the high-profile NFL free agents linked to the team before the new league year, but they remained active on the open market during the first wave of signings.

Dallas addressed several key needs on the roster with versatile, talented players who are familiar with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

The Cowboys are often mocked for being "bargain shoppers" during free agency, but if you can find players who can step in and immediately contribute, that's not a bad label to have. It's best to add value than to overpay, and it looks like Dallas did exactly that to kick off 2026.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin named the 10 best bargain signings of free agency through the first week, and new Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson was on the list. Thompson, who was previously a standout for the Arizona Cardinals, reunites with former defensive backs coach Ryan Smith. Along with his familiarity, Thompson brings the exact skillset that the Cowboys are looking for.

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Hey look, the Cowboys made an actual free-agent signing! Jerry Jones and company don't normally dip into the market with multi-year deals, and they especially don't normally spend double-digit millions per year to do it," Dubin wrote. "But Thompson is a very versatile safety (389 snaps deep, 320 in the box and 249 in the slot last year) who should work well in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's system."

Last season, Thompson, who will be 28 years old when the 2026 season kicks off, recorded 95 tackles, six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble in 15 starts. Thompson has started in every game he has played over the past three seasons (47).

Thompson is expected to be a Day 1 starter in Dallas, and he immediately improves a secondary that ranked last in the league a season ago, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.