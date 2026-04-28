Cowboys Stuck in Middle of the Pack in Post-NFL Draft Power Rankings

The focus has been clear for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. After fielding one of the worst defenses the franchise has ever seen, Jerry Jones and the front office have been working to fix their defense

They traded for pass rusher Rashan Gary to kick off the offseason. From there, they signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke and cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. They also beefed up the defensive line with nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia and defensive end Jonathan Bullard.

That was only the beginning as the Cowboys continued to focus on defense in the NFL draft. Their biggest addition was safety Caleb Downs, but they expect big things from EDGE Malachi Lawrence and linebacker Jaishawn Barham as well. They even added linebacker Dee Winters in a trade during the draft.

While these moves have them feeling much better, not everyone is ready to crown them as contenders. One example is Bleacher Report, who has the Cowboys at No. 17 in their post-NFL draft power rankings.

Despite the ranking, Kristopher Knox says the Cowboys can contend for a playoff spot if they truly have gotten their defense back on track.

”If the Cowboys have even an average defense, they'll be back in the playoff mix this season. An offense that ranked second overall last season remains largely intact,” Knox wrote.

Dallas believes they have done this, and they’re hopeful they have a coach capable of making it all work in defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Cowboys have to prove themselves to gain respect

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver as New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are definitely reasons for the fan base to have hope. It’s also understandable why the front office is feeling optimistic. The Cowboys know they could have gone against anyone and walked out with a win had their defense been decent.

This year, they think that’s the case. No one is fooling themselves into believing they built a top-five unit, but even middle of the pack would be a huge upgrade.

That said, no one is giving them the benefit of the doubt after last season. The Cowboys were a complete mess, especially in the secondary where communication was a problem.

Adding a defensive coordinator who has a background as a secondary coach is going to help, as will the additions to that unit. That said, until the Cowboys go out and prove themselves, the doubts will remain.

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