Ex-NFL QB Preaches Importance of George Pickens For Cowboys’ NFC East Hopes

George Pickens is scheduled for free agency this offseason, but the Dallas Cowboys have no intention of letting him leave.

While they haven’t shown any urgency to get a long-term deal done, they’ve made it clear that they will use the franchise tag to keep him under contract. That could lead to some issues, but the good news is that the Cowboys won’t be able to drag this out as long as they have in the past since there will be a July 15 deadline on negotiating with a franchised player.

Whether they want a one-year arrangement, or to keep Pickens for several seasons, the Cowboys expect him to be a big part of their offense in 2026. That’s a good thing, according to former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, who says Pickens makes them contenders in the NFC East.

“I think their division is going to be an open division, meaning there are multiple teams that can win it. That's the case for them. Now, they need help on the defensive side of the ball, and so, I really, I look at them as a team that can win their division,” Hasselbeck said.

“I think they can be super competitive in the NFC, Pickens being back is a big part of it. Look, I'm not so sure he's not better than CeeDee Lamb. So, you know, the fact that you would be able to get essentially two legitimate number ones, a quarterback that has played at MVP levels throughout his career. There's been change in the division, obviously, you know, new leadership in New York. There's been changes at the coordinator position, at least on the offensive side in Philadelphia. So I think when you look at winnable division type stuff, yeah, there's no question Dallas is in the mix.”

"I think when you look at winnable division type stuff, yeah, there's no question that Dallas is in the mix."@tthasselbeck breaks down why franchise tagging George Pickens raises the ceiling for the Cowboys ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8TjjJkzAqb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2026

Pickens took the offense to another level in 2025, helping Dak Prescott become one of the more dangerous quarterbacks in the game. He led the team in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdown receptions (9).

Cowboys must fix their defense

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As dominant as the Cowboys were on offense, they won’t threaten anyone unless they fix their defense.

Hiring Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator, and allowing him to select an impressive staff, is a great start. Now, they have to make moves in both free agency and the NFL draft to give him the tools he needs to succeed.

If they get that right, there’s no reason they can’t be in the mix as Hasselbeck claims.