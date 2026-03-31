Former Dallas Cowboys Second-Round Pick Arrested in Texas

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill, who spent four seasons with the team, is in the headlines. Hill was recently arrested in Ellis County, Texas, according to local reports.

The 28-year-old Hill, who was a second-round pick out of the University of Central Florida in the 2019 NFL Draft, "was arrested for bond forfeitures stemming from a 2025 criminal investigation."

The report states Hill has "been charged with assault of a pregnant person and interfering with an emergency request for assistance." The identity of the person, nor the nature of their relationship with Hill, has been reported at this time.

Hill is being held in the Wayne McCollum Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hill was a defensive tackle for the Cowboys from 2019 to 2022, before he was waived by the team in November of that season. Hill served as the backup behind star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who was recently traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Hill was later claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in six games.

His last NFL stint came in 2024, after appearing with three games with the New England Patriots.

Troubed Dallas Tenure

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill at joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After being selected with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Hill appeared in seven games as a backup three-technique. The following year, Hill saw an increase in playing time with five starts in five games.

Unfortunately, during the 2020 season, Hill was fined $13,044 after injuring Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson and delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on star quarterback Russell Wilson on the same drive. Hill tore his ACL two weeks later, while holding up New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to avoid a potential roughing the passer penalty.

Hill never started another game for Dallas, appearing in just six games the following year. In 2021, Hill was suspended for punching Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson after a loss on Thanksgiving Day, before being placed on the Reserve/COVID list less than one month later.

In his final season, Hill appeared in seven games, recording just six tackles, three quarterback hits, and two tackles for a loss. Hill has not appeared in the NFL since the 2024 season.