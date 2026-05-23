Shocking 'Overrated’ Label Placed on Cowboys Star Quinnen Williams

In need of a new defensive centerpiece, the Dallas Cowboys made a big trade at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Dallas sent a first and second round pick, as well as defensive tackle Mazi Smith, to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Williams has been known as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL. That was the case again last year as he earned a PFF grade of 88.8, which was second among all defensive tackles.

While he's well-rounded, Williams really stood out as a run defender, finishing first in the league among D-tackles with a 91.7 grade. His ability to shut down the run and command the attention of multiple defensive linemen is impressive, but not everyone thinks Williams is a player to build a defense around.

NFL insider John Frascella recently revealed his most overrated player on every NFL team. For the Cowboys, he chose Williams, which is a rather shocking choice, especially since Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez recently highlighted Williams' selection as the most improved player at his position in 2025.

Why did Quinnen Williams get hit with the 'overrated' label?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Known for being a Jets fan, Frascella was called out for his Williams selection. A Cowboys fan accused him of being "salty" on X, and Frascella responded by saying Williams doesn't carry a team.

"From my many years of watching Quinnen Williams, I feel he's a 'when the gettin is good' player... he only plays well when the entire team is rolling and the vibes are 100%... when you need him to be a star and carry you through hard times he can't do that."

Criticism of Williams sounds strangely familiar

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Oddly enough, this is a similar criticism former Dallas pass-rusher Micah Parsons was often hit with. While it's one thing to say a player doesn't put up numbers during big moments, it's a short-sighted approach.

While it might be true that the player isn't lighting up the stat sheet, the fact remains that opposing teams are often spending time game-planning to take the superstar out of the game. The attention commanded often frees up other players to make plays. When those role players fail to step up, it's often the superstar who gets the blame.

That's why Dallas made sure to reload their defense with role players around stars such as Williams and rookie defensive back Caleb Downs. If their plan on defense works out, no one in Big D will care who calls Williams, or any other player on their team, overrated.

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