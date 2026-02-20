NFL Insider Pitches Wild George Pickens Trade With Massive Return

In the past few weeks, there have been growing discussions about the Dallas Cowboys potentially trading away star wide receiver George Pickensthat.

Pickens will be a hot commodity if he is available, and the team has some major needs on the defensive side of the ball.

That has led to a common trade idea being floated around by NFL insiders, involving Pickens and Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who reportedly is looking for a fresh start.

On Friday, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano floated a new pitch involving Pickens and Crosby that lands the Cowboys a strong return.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Graziano's trade idea involves the Cowboys sending Pickens and the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft in exchange for Crosby and the No. 36 overall pick.

"The Cowboys likely aren't going to fork over a long-term, top-of-market deal for Pickens, and franchise-tagging him could cause more problems than it solves (as it did last year with edge rusher Micah Parsons). They get back Crosby, who will make around $30 million per year for the next two years and would replace Parsons," Graziano wrote.

"Then, Dallas could look elsewhere for its No. 2 wide receiver. The Raiders would have to sign Pickens long-term, but they're not already paying CeeDee Lamb top-three WR money, as the Cowboys are. Pickens fits better into Las Vegas' budget than he does into Dallas' roster."

Crosby is a known entity that would immediately improve the Cowboys' pass rush and is likely better than anyone the Cowboys could land at No. 20 overall, while picking up a second-rounder gives Dallas a Day 2 pick that they currently lack.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, the value Pickens brings to the Cowboys offense is undeniable, so it will be interesting to see if the team entertains any offers in a potential franchise tag-and-trade scenario.

During his first year in Dallas, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). All three numbers were career highs for the talented pass catcher, who now looks to cash in with a blockbuster payday in the offseason.