George Pickens' Rumored Trade Value Gives Dallas Cowboys Clear Path Forward

The Dallas Cowboys have a major decision to make with star wide receiver George Pickens during the NFL offseason, with several options on the table. The most obvious decision for Dallas is to use the franchise tag, which would allow the team more time to work out a long-term deal and prevent Pickens from hitting the open market in free agency.

Of course, the team could act quickly and secure a long-term deal before free agency begins. Then, there has been the least likely scenario that has been floated recently, which includes using the franchise tag and then trading Pickens.

That is a scenario that the Cowboys front office should give zero consideration to.

Recently, Cowboys insider Nick Harris of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram appeared on 105.3 The Fan and shared some of the rumblings he heard from an AFC scout. According to the anonymous scout, the Cowboys could be playing a dangerous game if they drag things out with the idea of trading Pickens for a major draft haul.

The anonymous scout claims that Pickens' trade value may not be what many believe, and could simply be getting a third-round pick back after his Pro Bowl season.

Sure, that is just one anonymous scout, but it sends a clear message that the Cowboys need to buckle down and focus on keeping Pickens in Dallas long-term.

If the Cowboys only receive a third-round pick in return, they would not have gotten any better for the future by taking the risk on Pickens last season. The only person who would benefit is Piickens, who would have used the Cowboys as a stepping stone.

Dallas claims that it is serious about improving for the future, and there's only one way to ensure the team is best set up for success: extend George Pickens.

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

So, if the Cowboys put their money where their mouth is, and they can afford to do so, Pickens should return to Dallas in 2026 and beyond.

