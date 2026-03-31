Jerry Jones Provides Major Brandon Aubrey Contract Update On Historic Offer

While most of the discussion surrounding the Dallas Cowboys through the first month of NFL free agency has been the contract saga involving George Pickens, there is another major contract situation that is looming over the organization's head.

All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey was designated with the second-round tender as a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year, which gives the Cowboys the right to match any offer he receives.

If the Cowboys decide against matching an offer, they would receive a second-round pick from Aubrey's new team. However, the hope is that Aubrey will return to Dallas and will sign a record-setting contract that would make him the highest-paid kicker in league history.

While speaking to the media at the annual NFL owners meetings, which are being held in Phoenix this year, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones discussed Aubrey's current situation with a promising update.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jones acknowledged that the Cowboys have made a record-setting offer and that he would be satisfied with Aubrey signing the tender, which is worth $5.76 million.

"We first of all think he's outstanding, love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys," Jones said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us. And so that's a way of not trying to negotiate with anything that I might say here, but we've got a good offer on the table for him."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s satisfied with K Brandon Aubrey signing the second-round tender pic.twitter.com/xV4iCpSMzU — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 31, 2026

Jones' comments echo what he said in early March, declaring the team's desire to make Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

“We want to make him the highest-paid player,” Jones said, via NBC Sports. “We think he’s outstanding. Love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys. We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us. That’s a way of, not trying to negotiate with anything that I might say here, but we’ve got a good offer on the table for him.”

Brandon Aubrey's All-Pro Value

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Aubrey has earned All-Pro honors in three of his four seasons since joining the Cowboys after an incredible career in the USFL, winning two league championships and earning All-USFL honors. He is also a three-time Pro Bowler and was the 2023 NFL scoring leader, which was his first season in the league.

Aubrey converted 36-of-42 field goals, with a long of 64, and 47 of 48 extra point attempts last season. He finished the 2026 campaign with 155 total points.

With the optimism that is being shown by the Cowboys, let's hope that the two sides can come to a long-term agreement. If not, a second-round pick is a solid consolation prize.