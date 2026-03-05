How Brandon Aubrey Feels About Cowboys Using Restricted Free Agent Tender

Brandon Aubrey is one of the greatest undrafted free agent finds the Dallas Cowboys have ever made. That’s saying something considering their history, which includes signing Tony Romo, Cliff Harris, and Drew Pearson.

A former soccer player-turned-kicker, Aubrey caught their attention during a stint in the USFL and has developed into the best kicker in the NFL. He also just wrapped up the final year of his initial three-year deal signed in 2023.

Dallas has no intention of letting Aubrey leave, and placed a second-round tender on the kicker. As a restricted free agent, Aubrey can negotiate with other teams, but the Cowboys can match any offer. If he doesn’t receive a contract offer, Aubrey will make an estimated $5.8 million on a one-year contract.

Aubrey was asked for his thoughts on his current situation while at the new TOCA Social soccer home in The Colony. Aubrey made sure to point out that he’s set for a big raise, but stated that the tender contract is not ideal for any player.

“Yeah, don't really have much going at the moment. Just sitting around waiting. So obviously the tender is what the Cowboys have talked about. And it's a good problem to have,” Aubrey said.

“It's a good amount of money. It's a big pay raise for me from before, but it's not the ideal for any player. So we'll see what happens. Excited to be in this position. It's an opportunity for me just to be in this position.”

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey is here at the new TOCA Social soccer home in The Colony. He’s also less than a week from free agency (RFA).



He believes he’s the best kicker in the world — worth more than a 2nd round tender.



“[The tender] is a big pay raise … but it’s not ideal.” pic.twitter.com/0kL8abEKrm — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 4, 2026

Aubrey is correct that this isn’t an ideal salary for his performance. If he were to play on the current deal, he would be making less money than the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, Harrison Butker. The Kansas City Chiefs signed Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million deal in 2024, giving him an average annual salary of $6.4 million per season.

Brandon Aubrey deserves to be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Aubrey has become so automatic that fans are shocked when he actually misses a kick. Even more impressive than his consistency is his range.

In just three seasons in the NFL, Aubrey has already made six kicks from beyond 60 yards, which is league record. He’s also connected on a personal best 65-yarder and has the range to potentially hit from 70.

His presence gives Dallas confidence they can score as long as they reach midfield, which is why he deserves to be paid more than any other player at his position.