Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message on George Pickens’ Contract Future

On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys officially placed the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens. In doing so, it gives the Cowboys the right to match any offer Pickens receives from outside teams, essentially ensuring he plays in Dallas in 2026.

While Pickens seemed to truly enjoy his first season with the Cowboys, there's concern that he won't be thrilled with playing on the tag. Instead, Pickens would surely prefer a long-term extension that offers him more security.

The real question is whether owner and general manager Jerry Jones feels the same way. After hearing his thoughts on the matter, it's clear that Jones feels as though he holds all the cards.

Jones said he visited with Pickens to inform him of their plans to use the franchise tag. He said Pickens was very deserving of the money, while claiming that Pickens also reiterated how good it was for him to be with the Cowboys.

He then made sure to express that several players, including Dak Prescott, have played on the tag. Jones clearly thinks the one-year contract is a positive thing for the player, boasting about a great track record of working with players on the tag.

"As far as negotiation of terms and length of terms, we've had several outstanding players that have played under the franchise tag, including Dak, to be specific. I think (DeMarcus) Lawrence and I need my notes to go through the others, but we've got a great track record of working with players through this time," Jones said.

"There are two different things. One is very clearly the Cowboys want George Pickens to be a part of our future. That's very clearly. That says that so clearly. And it has a lot of muscle behind it. So I'm clear with that. I was rewarded that he expressed himself in the way he did about how comfortable he was here, how much he liked working with Dak and his teammates, and he was looking forward to his future with the Cowboys. So that's where we'll leave it. I know the subject is where are we, what can we do regarding a negotiation. That's just that. And the system's in place that if you can negotiate and it works for both parties, that's fine. If not, we play on the tag. So that's official now, and it's in place. And that's the way I look at it."

The franchise tag isn't always the best option

Jones is using a little revisionist history when it comes to the tag. While both Lawrence and Prescott ended up staying, both players were forced to deal with the tag in multiple years. With Lawrence, things got contentious, and while he loved playing in Dallas, his agent urged him to demand a trade.

Prescott, who played on the tag in 2019 and 2020, actually suffered a broken ankle in 2020. The Cowboys ended up extending him during the offseason, but a star player being injured while on the tag is exactly why players despise playing without security.

Jones hasn't learned from the past and is in danger of repeating some of his past mistakes with Pickens. In the NFL, it's always better to extend players as soon as possible to get ahead of the ever-growing market. Jones, however, seems to believe waiting is the best strategy, and even being stung by this in the past won't change his approach.