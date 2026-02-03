Dak Prescott Won't Hesitate to Have Role in George Pickens Contract Talks

Dak Prescott was one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, but at 32, it's clear that each season with the Dallas Cowboys from here on out should not be taken for granted.

Still without an NFC Championship appearance or a Super Bowl win, the clock is ticking on Prescott's prime, something both he and the Cowboys certainly want to capitalize on.

As a result, he's making it clear that he wants the Cowboys to re-sign star wide receiver George Pickens this offseason after finishing as Prescott's top target during the regular season.

While speaking during Pro Bowl Games festivities in San Francisco on Monday, Prescott said that he won't hesitate to step in and help the Cowboys get a deal done with Pickens. Whether that remains taking a pay cut or simply doing some persuading with Jerry Jones remains to be seen.

Dak Prescott Will Get Involved With Contract Talks "If He Needs To"

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"We've got to get (Pickens) signed and make sure that we take a big step on offense as well," Prescott told Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys. "Whichever way that they got to do it, he's an important piece of this offense, important piece of what we're trying to do. And so leave it to those guys.

"Obviously, if I need to get involved, I've said it before, I will, but confident in Jerry and everybody who makes those decisions and how much he means to us. "

With CeeDee Lamb missing three games due to injury and fighting through some drop issues at times, Pickens ended the year as the team's top receiver, finishing with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

If the Cowboys want to at least make it back to the playoffs, it starts with getting Pickens' future secured in Dallas for next season and beyond.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

