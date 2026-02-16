New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Adds Much-Needed Versatility, Rangy Defenders

The Dallas Cowboys' start to the NFL offseason makes it clear that the team is dedicated to improving on the defensive side of the ball. After being held back by putrid defensive play in the 2025 campaign, the Cowboys know a change is needed.

Now, that change is gonna come, thanks to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

As Parker finalizes his staff and prepares to revamp the roster, Gordon McGuinness of PFF shared his latest 2026 first-round mock draft, which lands Parker some impact players who immediately improve the team in major areas of need.

McGuinness followed conventional wisdom and double-dipped on the defensive side of the ball for Dallas, but it wasn't the usual suspects who have been popping up in recent mocks.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against LSU during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both picks will help improve against the run, while adding some much-needed speed that will allow the defense to swarm to the ball and, hopefully, create more turnovers.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest 2026 first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Arvell Reese, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker is one of the Cowboys' biggest weaknesses, so adding a versatile defender like Arvell Reese would immediately boost the unit. Pairing Reese with DeMarvion Overshown would give the team two strong building blocks for the future.

"There’s a lot to like about Reese as an off-ball linebacker, and he earned an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025," McGuinness notes. "His average depth of tackle against the run was just 1.9 yards downfield, and he figures to test well during the pre-draft process."

In his final season at Ohio State, Reese recorded 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker reacts after a play against the Southern Methodist Mustangs | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Because Parker's production didn't jump out on paper during his final season, he could slide into the bottom half of the first round on Day 1. If that happens, it is a gift for the Cowboys and immediately improves one of the biggest areas of need.

"Parker’s production dipped slightly in 2025, leading to an 80.7 PFF overall grade after he tallied an 88.1 mark in 2024, but he still managed a 15.5 percent PFF pass-rush win rate," McGuinness writes. "He also impressed at the Senior Bowl, using his long arms to make life difficult for opposing offensive linemen."

In his final season, Parker recorded 37 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 12 games.

