Dallas Cowboys Given Underwhelming 2026 Projected Win Total

2025 was a frustrating season for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite a potent offense, their struggling defense held them back all year, resulting in a 7-9-1 campaign.

It was the second year in a row they finished with just seven wins, but hope is trending up in Dallas. Brian Schottenheimer showed promise as a first-year head coach and has made some intriguing changes to the defensive staff.

The biggest change is the hiring of defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was impressive in his introductory press conference. Defensively, they need more talent, but with two picks in the first round of the NFL draft, the Cowboys have a chance to improve.

Not everyone is buying into the hope, however. DraftKings released their projected win totals for the 2026 season, and Dallas is set at 8.5 wins.

DraftKings has released Over/Under Win Totals for next season



Team Total (Over, Under)



Ravens 10.5 (-145, +120)

Bills 10.5 (-125, +105)

Chiefs 10.5 (-105, -115)

Chargers 10.5 (+110, -130)

Patriots 10.5 (+125, -150)

Bengals 9.5 (-115, -105)

Broncos 9.5 (-110, -110)

— NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) February 18, 2026

That's not an ideal spot, with DraftKings expecting the Cowboys to be in the middle of the pack this coming season. However, Dallas can change that by being active during free agency.

Dallas Cowboys can change their perception this offseason

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fans might be excited about some of the changes, especially with Jerry Jones seemingly listening to Schottenheimer. Their perception on a national level hasn't changed, though.

That's understandable, with many fans surely still skeptical of Jones. He had success early in his career, but over the past 30 seasons, he's overpromised and underdelivered. He's also become strangely frugal in free agency, which has stunted the team's development.

This year, Jones is claiming he's ready to "bust the budget," which might be the only way to turn the team into winners. Having two picks in the top 20 will help, but this team has far too many holes to fill for them to be idle in free agency.

