Cowboys' Projected Win Total For 2026 Season After First Free Agency Wave

The Dallas Cowboys are hard at work to kick off NFL free agency, addressing several needs on the defensive side of the ball as the team aims to turn things around under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas has reloaded the secondary with players like Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke, and still has the opportunity to add talent in the upcoming NFL draft.

Some have criticized the Cowboys for bargain shopping on the open market, but the oddsmakers still see an improvement from just one season ago.

Ben Fawkes of Yahoo Sports shared the updated win/loss total projections from BetMGM Sportsbook following the first wave of free agency, with the Cowboys sitting at 8.5 total wins. That puts Dallas in the middle of the league standings, and ahead of last year's projection of 7.5 total wins.

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the ideal situation for the Cowboys would be to win double-digit games and find their way into the postseason, hitting the over on 8.5 wins would still be a big improvement over a season ago.

The Cowboys will play each NFC East rival twice, the NFC West, the AFC South, and the second-place finishers from the NFC North and AFC North.

The schedule breaks down to nine home games and eight games on the road, though the Cowboys will be playing an international game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at Maracanã Stadium. It is Dallas' first international game in 12 seasons and the NFL's first regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro.

Dallas will learn its official schedule and dates for each opponent when the league drops the regular-season schedule in May 2026. A full look at the team's home and away opponents for next season can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL opponents

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Home Opponents

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

WashingtonCommanders

Away Opponents