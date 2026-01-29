Cowboys Expected to Add Former Curt Cignetti Assistant to Defensive Staff

The excitement continues for the new Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, with defensive coordinator Christian Parker expected to make another intriguing move.

Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith is set to interview with the team for a defensive role on Thursday. And, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Smith is expected to land the job, though an exact title has not been revealed.

The Cardinals allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL through the final 11 games of the season.

Before joining the Cardinals in 2023, Smith coached under Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti at James Madison. Cignetti just capped off an undefeated season with the Hoosiers, winning the first national championship in program history.

After a miserable defensive performance during the 2025 season, Cowboys fans are eager to see improvement on that side of the ball.

The Cowboys have a championship-level offense, so if Parker can come in and make an immediate impact, Dallas should find itself back in the playoffs next season after a two-year break.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

