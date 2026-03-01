NFL Insider Shares Optimistic Brandon Aubrey Prediction For Dallas Cowboys

In recent days, there have been conflicting reports about the Dallas Cowboys' contract negotiations with All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey. It's clear that Dallas wants to retain Aubrey, and the current plan is to use a second-round restricted free agent tender, while buying additional time to work out a long-term deal.

With the RFA tender, the Cowboys would have the Right of First Refusal, allowing the open market to determine Aubrey's value. If the Cowboys fail to match any offer, the team would receive a second-round pick.

Currently, the Cowboys appear poised to make Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, but some reports indicate he may be seeking more than what Dallas is willing to offer.

Despite the potential differences, NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN is optimistic that the two sides will get a deal done before the start of the new league year.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey celebrates a game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Sabre rattling aside, I expect the Cowboys to reach a deal with Brandon Aubrey at some point in the first week or two of March that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the league. If they don't get a deal done by the restricted free agent tender deadline, Dallas plans to put a second-round tender on Aubrey," Graziano wrote.

"That means he'd make $5.767 million this season if the two sides don't reach a deal and the Cowboys would get a second-round pick if another team made Aubrey a contract offer they didn't want to match."

Teams around the league must submit their qualifying offers to restricted free agents before the start of the new league year, which falls on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with new teams falls on Friday, April 17, while the original teams must exercise their Right of First Refusal by Wednesday, April 22.

Let's just hope the contract negotiations don't hit any snags and the two sides can agree to a new deal before any relationship sours.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since joining the NFL, Aubrey has earned All-Pro honors in three of his four seasons. He is also a three-time Pro Bowler, and was the 2023 NFL scoring leader.

Last season, Aubrey converted 36-of-42 field goals, with a long of 64, and 47 of 48 extra point attempts. He finished the season with 155 total points.