Jerry Jones Gives Optimistic Reason Cowboys Can End Super Bowl Drought
In this story:
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been itching to get back to Super Bowl glory, but it's been a 30-year drought since the glory days of the 1990s America's Team dynasty.
While the Cowboys have failed to reach the NFL playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Jones has not given up faith and believes that the Cowboys can win a Super Bowl with Dak Prescott at the helm.
MORE: Jerry Jones Reveals Dallas Cowboys Legend He Credits For Hall of Fame Nod
Jones shared his message of optimism with the fans, highlighting the team's willingness to take a different approach this season.
"First of all, start with this Super Bowl. I would look at these teams, look at New England. Look at Seattle. They're made up for the team, first-year quarterbacks for the team, the system. The coaches are fresh on the scene. So the point is, in this day in the NFL, you can go from a pumpkin to a carrot, so to speak," Jones said. "And you can do it in a year or you can do it in two years. That is very promising to me. I've been there. I understand how it's done. I understand how it's not done.
"I do want to say that it's highly competitive out here, as competitive as anything I've ever been involved in. But for instance, we're redoing our defense, and I've changed so much about the approach that we're going to have with coaching the defense. So kind of when you work for yourself, like I do, you have to change what's in the mirror, so to speak."
MORE: Cowboys Star Ranked Among Top NFL Quarterbacks After Prolific Campaign
The anology was a bit of a curveball, but that's typical for Jerry speak. What is great to see is how he acknowledges that sometimes you need to change your approach, like Dallas has done to start this offseason with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.
There is no denying the defense held the team back in 2025, so if the new approach to building the defensive staff pays off with even a middle-of-the-road defense in 2026, the Cowboys will be poised for a bounce-back season with a championship-level offense.
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez