Maxx Crosby Previously Hinted at Desire To Play For Dallas Cowboys

As the start of the new NFL season rapidly approaches, the Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to trade rumors involving Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Dallas is one of the teams reportedly monitoring the Crosby situation, though it remains uncertain how much the team would be willing to give up in a potential trade.

With the rumors swirling, the imaginations of Cowboys fans are running wild, overanalyzing his social media accounts for any hints and looking back at previous interviews. One interview that recently resurfaced comes from Connor Livesay, with Crosby sharing his love for the Cowboys after living in Texas.

When talking about the Cowboys, Crosby said it would be "special" if he one day got to wear the star on his helmet. Cowboys Nation is hoping that day will finally come.

My conversation with Maxx Crosby prior to the draft.



“It’d be something special for sure if I end up having that star on my helmet” pic.twitter.com/SKvARmNlQH — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) March 6, 2026

"I'm a huge fan of [Ezekiel Elliott], you know, Dak Prescott, Demarcus Lawrence. You know, I definitely pay attention to them and watch them a lot. And, you know, being from here, all my buddies are Cowboys fans and they all want me to come here," Crosby said, before revealing how close he lived to AT&T Stadium.

"So, yeah, you know, it would be awesome. My family's here. I live about 15 minutes from the stadium. So, you know, it would be something special for sure if I, you know, end up having that star on my helmet. For sure."

If the Cowboys are able to swing a trade for Crosby, not only would it be a dream come true for him, but also for the fan base who is hoping the team makes another aggressive move this offseason. And considering his success as a pass rusher, Crosby would provide a much-needed boost to the defense.

Last season, Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

We'll have to see if Dallas ends up being his new home, as the rumors continue to swirl, but there will be some serious competition. The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.