One Free Agent Cowboys Must Pivot To After Missing Out on Nakobe Dean

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys added two new defenders as they traded for EDGE Rahsan Gary and agreed to a three-year deal with safety Jalen Thompson. They attempted to make it three new faces, as they were reportedly in serious conversations with linebacker Nakobe Dean.

They were unable to land Dean, however, with the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders also landed Quay Walker, landing two of the best linebackers in this free agency class.

With Dean off the board, the Cowboys must pivot to another option. While some of the biggest names are gone, there's still one player out there that would be a perfect addition.

Who should be the Cowboys new No. 1 target at linebacker

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Arguably, the best fit for the Cowboys at linebacker is Bobby Okereke, who was released by the New York Giants ahead of free agency. Not only do the Cowboys know what Okereke is capable of after playing against him in the NFC East, but their offensive coordinator was once an assistant on the same team as Okereke.

The veteran linebacker was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2019 by the Indianapolis Colts. He played there for four seasons, racking up 420 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

Throughout those four years, Adams was on the Colts' coaching staff. He served as the assistant offensive line coach from 2019 to 2020, and then spent the next two seasons as their tight ends coach. He wasn't directly coaching Okereke, but he did go against him in every practice.

Why Bobby Okereke makes sense for the Cowboys

New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke breaks up a pass on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dallas has a couple of young players with potential at linebacker. DeMarvion Overshown could be a star player if he can stay healthy. They also saw flashes from Shemar James during his rookie season.

What they need, however, is a veteran leader who can help them mature in the league. Okereke, who turns 30 in July, can not only give them that, but he's still a quality player.

During his final season with the Giants, he had 143 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. What really stands out as a fit for Dallas is his ability to play in coverage. The Cowboys couldn't make key stops on third downs throughout the 2025 season and Okereke could help change that.