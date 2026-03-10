Monday was the unofficial start of free agency as the NFL tampering period opened up. Teams were able to negotiate with players and come to terms on a contract, but deals cannot be signed until Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET when free agency officially begins.

In years past, the Dallas Cowboys have been incredibly quiet to open things up, but that wasn't the case this year. After weeks of Jerry Jones saying they planned to be aggressive, the Cowboys added one player via trade and agreed to a contract with another outside free agent.

Dallas also restructured contracts with two starters: right tackle Terence Steele and safety Malik Hooker to open up cap space. With the dust settled from day one, let's recap the moves and assign an instant grade.

Cowboys trade for EDGE Rashan Gary

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It was interesting to see the backlash directed at Jerry Jones after he traded for Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. The main complaint was that Gary was likely to be cut and that Dallas could have just signed him.

The problem with that thinking is that the market for NFL pass rushers went through the roof. Gary is far more accomplished than someone like Boye Mafe, who just signed a deal worth $20 million per year. He has been more productive than Jaelan Phillips, who secured $30 million per season.

Gary is set to make $42 million over two seasons, which is a price the Cowboys were comfortable paying. He's not Maxx Crosby, but he doesn't have to be. He's a quality starter who makes the defense better, and more importantly, he's someone Christian Parker has worked with in the past and trusts.

As for the fourth-round pick, it's highly unlikely Jones just offered that up for no reason. There were surely other interested parties, and that was the price it took to ensure they didn't lose out to someone else in a bidding war. It was worth it, and there's likely no one the Cowboys would draft in the fourth round of the 2027 draft that would help as much as Gary will.

Cowboys agree to deal with safety Jalen Thompson

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As much as the Rashan Gary trade will help the Cowboys, their best move on Day 1 was coming to terms with Jalen Thompson. A versatile safety who can play in the slot, Thompson is going to be a solid starter next to Malik Hooker.

His contract is also fair, with Thompson agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal. He also has experience with the coaching staff, working with Ryan Smith who was the cornerbacks coach in Arizona before joining Dallas this offseason.

Bringing back Sam Williams

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The final move from Day 1 for the Cowboys was agreeing to a one-year deal with Sam Williams. After seeing the EDGE market explode, Dallas decided to give Williams a one-year, $3 million "prove-it" deal. Williams could be an excellent fit as a stand-up linebacker in Parker's 3-4 and was worth bringing back at such a fair price.

Overall Grade: B+

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The moves Dallas made were smart, and the only thing keeping this from an A is the lack of an addition at linebacker. The Cowboys did try to land Nakobe Dean, but were unsuccessful, with him agreeing to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That said, they were smart not to overpay for Dean given his injury history. Unfortunately, the options at linebacker are getting thin, but the Cowboys can still find adequate help.