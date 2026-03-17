Rashan Gary Shows Immediate Buy-In With Cowboys in Viral Workout Clip

Rashan Gary is already representing the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Green Bay Packers EDGE was officially traded to Dallas when the new NFL year kicked off last week, giving them a former Pro Bowl player at their biggest position of need. For Gary, he's excited for the fresh start and is hard at work preparing for the 2026 season.

Gary posted a video of himself working out in Cowboys' gear with pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan. Before showing his workout, however, Gary had a message for the fans. He started by saying it's a privilege to wear the logo and is excited to show fans what he's all about.

"It’s a privilege to wear the star, and I just can’t wait to go to work and show Cowboy Nation what I’m all about,” Gary said on Instagram.

#Cowboys Rashan Gary already getting to work after being traded last week with pass rush specialist @CoachBTJordan.



Gary: “It’s a privilege to wear the stat and I just can’t wait to go to work and show Cowboy nation what I’m all about.”



(🎥: @RashanAGary on IG) pic.twitter.com/fkR4PP65jW — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 17, 2026

Gary was the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Michigan. He was selected by Green Bay and spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Packers before being sent to Dallas.

He has never topped double-digit sacks in his career, but has always been a consistent pass-rusher who can set the edge against the run as well as anyone. For his career, Gary has 271 tackles and 47.5 sacks and is coming off a campaign that saw him record 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Last season, Dallas struggled to get after the quarterback and while Jadeveon Clowney led the way with 8.5 sacks, he had 4.5 of those in the final two games of the season. The hope now is that Gary, who has ties to this new defensive coaching staff, will give them more consistency from the beginning of the season.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.