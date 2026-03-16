Rashan Gary Pay Cut Proves Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones' Trade Genius

To kick off this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a trade with the Green Bay Packers to bring in Rashan Gary.

A former first-round pick out of Michigan, Gary gives the Cowboys a proven pass-rusher off the edge, who is also capable of holding up against the run. In seven seasons, Gary has 46.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

He's never had more than 9.5 sacks in a single season, but Gary gives the Cowboys a trusted veteran to lean on. He also doesn't have a massive salary, and his cap number is even lower after being traded to Dallas.

As part of the trade, Gary reportedly agreed to take a pay cut. He now has an affordable contract, with Gary set to make $32 million over the next two seasons. For the Cowboys, what matters most is the addition of void years in the deal.

This allowed them to space out his salary, meaning Gary will have a cap number of just $5.44 million in 2026 and $8.24 million in 2027.

New Cowboys edge Rashan Gary agreed to a pay cut as part of the trade from Green Bay, dropping his compensation to $16 million each of the next two seasons.



Dallas also added an option and void years, lowering Gary's cap number to $5.44M this season and $8.24M in 2027. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2026

For Gary, it's a positive move as well. He was sent to Dallas without any guaranteed money remaining on his contract. By agreeing to the new deal with the lower cap hit, Gary now has added some guarantees.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gary now has most of his 2026 salary guaranteed and will secure a $13.2 million signing bonus.

Gary had been due $19.5 million this season and $22.5M in 2027, with no guaranteed money. Most of his 2026 compensation is now guaranteed, including a $13.2M signing bonus. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2026

It's a win-win for both the Cowboys and Gary, as the team filled a major need without busting the cap. Gary also made out with some guaranteed money.

Rashan Gary set to lead the Dallas pass-rush in 2026

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay in 2025, the Cowboys were left without a true threat on the edge. They ended up turning to Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, and he recorded 8.5 sacks to lead the team.

This year, their defensive scheme change has them ready to move on from Clowney. They then decided Gary, who was expected to be a cap casualty with the Packers, was a better fit. He could also be a valuable mentor for 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, who flashed potential as a rookie.

They should still be open to landing someone in the 2026 NFL draft, but the veteran is going to be the one they lean on most.