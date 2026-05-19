Cowboys Insider Names Joey Bosa Best Remaining Free Agent Fit for Dallas

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have tried to reshape their defense. They've been heavily praised for moves in the secondary, including the addition of safety Jalen Thompson in free agency as well as defensive back Caleb Downs in the NFL draft.

As much as they needed help in this area, the Cowboys were just as bad at rushing the passer. They've attempted to address this by trading for Rashan Gary and selecting Malachi Lawrence out of UCF with their second of two picks in the opening round of the draft.

If the Cowboys still wanted to add help along the edge, 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt believes Joey Bosa could be their best bet.

"This is the one that I think is the most, the strongest fit that I'd be the most in favor of, and that's Joey Bosa. Bosa, I don't know how he's still out there," Belt said.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Belt admitted the injury history has to be a concern when it comes to Bosa, he added that it's surprising he hasn't been given a minimal deal, similar to what he landed with the Bills in 2025. Belt also said Bosa, who isn't the player he was early in his career, is still a complete player who was very good for the Bills this past season.

"His injury history is really, really long. He's not a guy who's going to be double-digit sacks anymore, but he was a really strong player for Buffalo last year. One of the, I think if you're just talking about complete game and everything that you're asked to do, whether it be drop and coverage occasionally, play the run, rush the passer, he was one of the, to me, probably top 20% of edge rushers in the NFL last year," Belt said.

Joey Bosa was impressive in 2025 for the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After playing nine seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Bosa signed a one-year deal worth $12.6 million with the Bills this past offseason. Bosa played in 15 games for the Bills and was able to generate a consistent pass rush.

He recorded five sacks, which might not seem like much, but he led the NFL in forced fumbles with five. He was also a top-20 EDGE overall, according to PFF, earning a grade of 79.3. Even more impressive was his pass-rush score, which was the seventh-highest in the league at 88.7.

Bosa was credited with 47 pressures as well by PFF, proving he's still someone opposing teams have to account for. That's why he could make a difference on a Dallas defense desperate for improvement this season. And even with Gary, Lawrence, and second-year player Donovan Ezeiruaku, there's room for Bosa on this defense, which is why this should be considered by the front office.