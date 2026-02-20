Cowboys Insider Warns Medicals Could Complicate Pursuit of Top Pass Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys will be in the market for a new pass rusher this offseason, and one name to watch is Trey Hendrickson.

A pending free agent, Hendrickson spent the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and had 61 sacks during that span. That includes 17.5 in 2023 and 2024, with Hendrickson finishing with more sacks than any player in 2024.

As good as he's been, Hendrickson is coming off a season-ending core muscle injury, which required surgery. He's had time to heal from the injury, and The Athletic predicts he will sign a three-year deal for $99 million.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

That's a fair price for Hendrickson, but the crew at 105.3 The Fan isn't sure that's the right deal. According to Shan Shariff, Bryan Broaddus will warn the team about Hendrickson's medicals.

"I know Broaddus is listening, and he's going to be texting me about Trey Hendrickson's medicals, saying you better do your homework. Better do your homework on that. But Trey Hendrickson is someone that I would rather just go ahead and sign versus giving up the draft assets for Crosby," Shariff said.

The Athletic projects Trey Hendrickson to get a 3-year, $99 million deal. Should the #DallasCowboys sign the pass rusher, or are his medical concerns too risky? @1053SS, @rjchoppy and @BobbyBeltTX discuss⤵️ pic.twitter.com/D5UA0CpYQh — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) February 20, 2026

Hendrickson missed a lot of time during the first few seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, but that's not where the concern is. Shariff added that Broaddus is specifically concerned with the injury Hendrickson suffered in 2025.

"And Bryan Broaddus, you can correct me if I'm wrong, which you won't be able to. He's not talking about, like, Trey's injury history. I think he's specifically talking about this core muscle injury that he is a little bit more concerned about," Shariff said.

"I don't think Broaddus is saying don't sign him. I haven't gotten that from Bryan, who will be co-hosting with us next week in Indianapolis. But I think he's kind of talking about this latest one they got Trey, not his year-by-year history."

If healthy, Trey Hendrickson would be a game-changer

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Signing Hendrickson seems preferable to trading for Maxx Crosby, since Dallas would have to surrender at least one first-round pick for Crosby.

That said, Hendrickson is 31 and coming off a significant injury, so there is reason for concern. This doesn't mean they shouldn't target Hendrickson, because he's a game-changer when healthy.

The Cowboys just have to do their due diligence before pulling the trigger.