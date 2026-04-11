Tyler Booker Celebrates Birthday With Epic Dallas Cowboys-Themed Cake

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who was a two-time first-team All-SEC honoree during his collegiate career.

During his rookie campaign, Booker wasted no time making an impact along the offensive line and establishing himself as one of the top young players in the league at his position.

Booker's immediate impact for the Cowboys allowed him to be welcomed by the fan base, and it looks like he is also embracing the Dallas lifestyle.

This weekend, Booker is celebrating his 22nd birthday, and shared posts on social media from his party with friends and family that came with a Cowboys theme. Booker had an epic Cowboys-themed birthday cake, complete with a Cowboys helmet and covered in team colors.

#Cowboys Tyler Booker with one hell of a team themed birthday cake 👀



(📸: @iamtylerbooker on IG) pic.twitter.com/pso43NWBCR — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) April 11, 2026

Let's hope this is a sign that Booker will be a lifelong Cowboy.

The Cowboys selected Booker with the No. 12 overall pick in last year's draft, and the team will be looking for similar success this spring where they once again sit at No. 12. Throughout history, the Cowboys have had great success at No. 12, with Booker, All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, and star wide receiver Alvin Harper, who was a key contributor to two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Will they strike gold again in 2026? This year's NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25. With two first-round picks, the Cowboys have a great opportunity to make a splash and steal the headlines, which you know Jerry Jones is always eager to do.

Tyler Booker's Immediate Impact

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Booker appeared in 14 games as a rookie, starting all 14. He finished the year with a PFF overall grade of 72.0, which ranked No. 16 among qualifying guards. Where Booker stood out, however, was his run-blocking.

After playing 1,003 offensive snaps, Booker ranked No. 7 among qualifying guards with a 76.8 PFF run-blocking grade, establishing his dominance and helping the emergence of Javonte Williams.

Booker allowed just 25 total pressures (three sacks and six hits) during the 2026 season, and committed only seven penalties.

He is sure to be a cornerstone of the offensive line for the foreseeable future, creating an incredible tandem with All-Pro Tyler Smith.