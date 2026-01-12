List of Cowboys' No. 12 overall NFL Draft picks has strong history

The Dallas Cowboys officially learned when they will be on the clock in the 2026 NFL draft, with two top-20 picks set for the spring barring any trades during the NFL offseason.

The team's first pick in the 2026 draft falls at No. 12 overall, where the team will now be picking in back-to-back years. Last year, the team used the pick on Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who made an immediate impact during his rookie campaign.

Throughout history, the Cowboys have picked at No. 12 overall four times, with several strong selections that produced All-Pro talents and Super Bowl winners.

Out of the four prior No. 12 picks, the Cowboys have picked two defensive and two offensive players.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While we wait to see what direction the Cowboys go in 2026, let's take a look back at the past to see how the team has fared.

A full look at the Cowboys' No. 12 overall draft picks throughout history can be seen below.

List of players selected by Cowboys at No. 12 overall

1987: Danny Noonan, defensive tackle, Nebraska

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Danny Noonan in action against New York Giants left guard Billy Ard at Giants Stadium | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Noonan played for the Cowboys from was considered the team's strongest player early in his career, but it was plagued by injuries. Noonan started the first two games of the 1992 season for the Cowboys, before he was released upon the return of Russell Maryland. Dallas would go on to win the Super Bowl.

Throughout his career in Dallas, Noonan started 41 games and recorded 15 sacks.

1991: Alvin Harper, wide receiver, Tennessee

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Alvin Harper and Troy Aikman celebrate against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Harper was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in Dallas, both over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII. He caught a touchdown pass in the team's 52-17 blowout win over the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII.

During his five years with the Cowboys, Harper hauled in 124 catches for 2,486 yards and 18 touchdowns.

2021: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Micah Parsons is displayed after being selected as the 12th pick by the Dallas Cowboys | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Parsons immediately burst onto the scene for the Cowboys, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year following the 2021 season. During his time in Dallas, Parsons was a two-time first-team All-Pro, one-time second-team All-Pro, and a four-time Pro Bowler.

Of course, Parsons was traded before the 2025 regular season after a very public contract dispute with Jerry Jones.

2025: Tyler Booker, guard, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected No. 12 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL draft. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Booker wrapped up his rookie campaign with the Cowboys and had a strong showing in 14 starts. Booker ranked first among rookie linemen with an overall PFF grade of 72.4 and first in run blocking (79.1). He allowed just one sack and 16 pressures across 631 dropbacks.

