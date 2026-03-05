Why the Cowboys Must Heavily Pursue Free Agent Safety Jalen Thompson

The Dallas Cowboys can begin their mission to rebuild the defense in a matter of days, with the league's legal tampering period open on Monday, March 9, just two days before the official start of NFL free agency and the new league year on March 11.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be looking to bring in versatile players who can immediately step into the new multi-front scheme, and there may be no player who fits the bill better than Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson.

Thompson also has a tie-in to the Cowboys' revamped defensive staff, which added cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, who was hired away from the Cardinals.

When it comes to adding versatile players in the secondary, which is what Parker covets, Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus raved about what a guy like Thompson would bring to Dallas' defensive backfield.

Bryan Broaddus on why #DallasCowboys should pursue Jalen Thompson:



"He answers a lot of questions for you, as far as your ability to have a 2-deep, single-high, or a safety that plays the slot. He can come down to play in the middle & take away crossing routes like a robber..." pic.twitter.com/RrWr5JSkrc — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) March 5, 2026

"I was really impressed of how he gets involved with tackling. He does it like one of those guys that's like something will break down and he'll step up in the hole and make a play. So if you're telling me that he's one of these guys that's available and Dallas likes him, then by all means, let's explore this one a little bit further and see where we're at. Because he could do a lot of things for you defensively. And he looks like a cerebral player when you watch him interact and then go and make plays. He didn't get caught out of position and chasing misdirection and he's over somewhere else."

Last season, Thompson, who will be 28 years old when the 2026 season kicks off, recorded 95 tackles, six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble in 15 starts. Thompson has started in every game he has played over the past three seasons (47).

Thompson's projected market value entering free agency is two years, $19 million, according to Spotrac. The $9.5 million annual salary would be great value for an immediate starter who can fill multiple roles.

The 2026 NFL calendar officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET. When the clock strikes four, teams will be able to put pen to paper to begin signing their free agent class.