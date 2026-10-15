NFC East Odds Entering Week 6 Show Dallas Cowboys On Cusp Of Surprise

The Dallas Cowboys have had an up-and-down start to the 2026-27 season and have yet to string together consecutive wins. Despite being one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL and fielding one of the worst defenses, there is some hope that the Cowboys can turn things around.

Dallas has been plagued by injuries throughout the first five weeks of the season, but players are on the cusp of returning to the field, and owner Jerry Jones has not ruled out making another trade to improve the roster.

And, luckily, the rest of the division has been as brutal as the Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles find new ways to blow wins every week, while terrible clock management plagued the Washington Commanders and led to a tie with the New York Giants last weekend. That means the race for the division title is wide open, and it is being reflected in the odds.

Entering Week 6, odds from DraftKings Sportsbook put the NFC East as a toss-up between the Cowboys and Eagles.

NFC East Odds Entering Week 6

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026-27 season, the Cowboys' odds to win the division hovered around the +190 to +230 range, depending on the sportsbook. Now, Dallas is down to +180 on DraftKings.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have taken a step back, which means the odds are neck-and-neck.

Here is where the NFC East odds currently stand:

Philadelphia Eagles +170

Dallas Cowboys +180

New York Giants +320

Washington Commanders +750

The Giants are currently in first place in the division, but third in odds to win, which highlights just how up in the air the NFC East truly is. It's been a wild ride through five weeks, so it's going to be interesting to see how the battle plays out as the season rolls on.

Interestingly enough, we are just over one week away from a primetime showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles on Monday Night Football, so there will be some clarity and another odds shift as October winds down.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7 TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, October 26

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: ESPN/ABC

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