Jerry Jones Can't Stop Teasing Another Cowboys Trade Ahead Of NFL Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys have spent the past two seasons aggressively adding talent to the roster via trade, and Jerry Jones has been clear about one thing: he's always looking to improve the roster.

Jones knows that he's not getting any younger, and the team is running out of time to maximize Dak Prescott's Super Bowl window, so he's continuously hinted at making additional trades to make the best of the time the Cowboys have.

Most recently, Dallas addressed major concerns in the secondary by adding star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's the third Steelers player to join the Cowboys in Dallas, following George Pickens and offensive lineman Broderick Jones.

Because of the team's success on the trade market, Dallas is keeping all of its options open, which Jones re-emphasized this week.

Jerry Jones Won't Stop Teasing Dallas Cowboys Trades

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan this week to discuss the possibility of making another big move before the NFL trade deadline.

"I think the door is always open to get better. I know that's almost a cliche, but I'm never shut down from trying to get something that would really advance the needle, especially one that could do it now and into the future," Jones said.

"So I'm open. We're open. We've got a trade deadline coming up when you can do some things. Let's see what happens. You obviously see that we're in a transition period. To some degree in the club, but the transition is so that we can win now, as opposed to the transition addressing totally two or three years from now. Now that's a mouthful, and it is obviously almost a dream to be able to address now and improve as well as really put it in place for the future."

What would it take for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to dip back into the trade market again this season?



Jerry on @1053SS, @rjchoppy and @BobbyBeltTX:



“The door is always open to get better..." pic.twitter.com/h4463GQXlJ — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) October 7, 2026

There is no telling what direction the Cowboys could look to continue improving, but it would likely be on the defensive side of the ball. Most notably, Dallas has some major issues at pass rusher, while depth in the secondary is always a concern.

We'll have to see what teams continue to sputter leading up to the trade deadline, because that will change what players will be available to add, and then we can get a better idea of what direction Jones and company are looking in.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —