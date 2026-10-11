Updated NFC East Standings: Wild NFL Sunday Benefits Cowboys After Week 5

Week 5 started brutally for the Dallas Cowboys as they lost embarrassingly to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. That dropped them to 2-3 on the season, and considering how poorly they performed on both sides of the ball, that loss was especially deflating.

Hope felt lost, but that changed a bit on Sunday. The Cowboys didn't play during the weekend, but things really went their way, as every other team in the NFC East had a game to forget.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the updated divisional standings as Dallas prepares to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

4. Washington Commanders (1-3-1)

Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas reacts to a call during overtime against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wow, what were the Washington Commanders thinking at the end of their game against the New York Giants?

Treylon Burks made a big play in overtime, moving the ball to the New York 39. That put the Commanders in field goal range, with 1:02 left on the clock. They then moved it two more yards on a run by Rachaad White, but took their foot off the gas with 55 seconds left.

Despite having no timeouts, Washington took its time snapping the ball. Once they did, Jayden Daniels ran around for far too long before going down. Once he did, there wasn't enough time to snap the ball, and the game ended in a tie. Now 1-3-1, the Commanders are all alone in last place.

3. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to get over the loss to the Bucs, but the Cowboys are still alive in their division. The question is whether they can take advantage. They take on the Packers in Week 6, a team that just shocked the Chicago Bears. After that, they have a late-October meeting with the struggling Eagles. Hope has been fading, but they can turn things around in a hurry.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signals during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles have the tiebreaker over the Cowboys because they are 1-0 in the NFC East, compared to 1-1 for Dallas. They should be 3-2, however, after taking a lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars with eight seconds to play.

As was the case for the Cowboys against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, that was one second too long. Ameer Abdullah returned the final kickoff 53 yards to the Philadelphia 39. That allowed Cam Little to drill a 57-yard field goal, handing the Eagles a shocking 19-17 loss. That's three losses in a row for the Eagles and their only wins are against the 1-3-1 Commanders and 0-5 Tennessee Titans. There's not much to be excited about when it comes to their work this season.

1. New York Giants (3-1-1)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo fumbles the ball during overtime against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington let the clock run out on them, but the Giants did their best to lose this game as well. At the end of overtime, they had a missed field goal attempt from Dominic Zvada, his third of the game. They got the ball back, and were in field goal range again, but Cam Skattebo fumbled the ball away. They should have won after a 14-point comeback in the final quarter, but yet somehow walked out with a tie.

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