Jerry Jones Not Ruling Out Maxx Crosby Trade for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy making multiple trades on defense this offseason, which has mixed things up for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

But the one trade that Dallas was unable to make centered around Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, whom the Cowboys have had rumored interest in since the regular season.

The Raiders ended up sending shockwaves through the NFL last week when they sent Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. But after Crosby failed his physical in Baltimore, the Ravens backed out of the trade in a move that shook the league.

As a result, Dallas, which was seen as the runner-up for Crosby before the Ravens swooped in, could theoretically find itself back in contention for Crosby if the team so chooses, though reports have indicated the Cowboys are not interested.

Jerry Jones isn't ruling anything out, but it would be best for Cowboys fans to not get their hopes up about a potential blockbuster trade with the Raiders.

Jerry Jones Gets Honest About Where Cowboys Stand in Maxx Crosby Trade Talks

“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” Jones told the Associated Press. “So while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

Crosby, 28, is a five-time Pro Bowler and remains one of the league's top pass rushers. But after failing his physical with the Ravens, questions surfaced about whether or not his value had dropped from two first-round picks to one and some change.

If the Cowboys were to somehow take the league by surprise by swinging a deal for Crosby, it would be the fourth trade for Dallas so far this offseason.

All three of the Cowboys' trades have been along the defensive line. Dallas sent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick along with sending veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans in a seventh-round pick swap.

Things got started on Monday when the Cowboys acquired Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Dallas wasn't willing to part with two first-round picks for Crosby before, so it feels pretty unlikely the Cowboys will come to terms with the Raiders a second time around.