Adam Schefter Roasted For Incorrect George Pickens Trade Rumor

Adam Schefter is not a wildly popular man in Dallas right now. The NFL insider has been giving updates regarding the Dallas Cowboys and George Pickens, but his updates have been incorrect.

One example happened before the NFL draft kicked off. Schefter wrote that Pickens signed his franchise tender, leading to plenty of speculation that he was going to be traded during the draft. Not long after Schefter got everyone fired up, Todd Archer said Pickens has not signed his tender.

On Monday, he was at it again. This time, Schefter went on The Pat McAfee Show and said Pickens wanted a long-term extension, or he would like to be traded. The post was quickly deleted, which indicates that Schefter was once again incorrect in his report. That chain of events sent 105.3 The Fan’s Shan Shariff into what he called “a tizzy.”

Adam Schefter incorrectly claims George Pickens signed his tender

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens carries the ball as Washington Commanders CB Noah Igbinoghene defends. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Shariff played a clip, where Schefter made his claim that trouble could be on the horizon. He also said during the interview that Pickens signed his tender.

“George Pickens signed the tender, so he is now contractually obligated to be there,” Schefter said.

That’s where Shariff cut off the video and unloaded, asking, “How many times is Adam Schefter going to screw this up?”

Shariff made it clear that Pickens has not signed his tender yet, while saying Todd Archer has to continually clean up behind Schefter.

“No, he keeps saying that he signed the tender. And each time Todd Archer has to come in and clean it up and put out the tweet and the clarification, George has not signed it yet.”

From there, he expressed his belief that Pickens has no intention of asking for a trade. It’s true that the Cowboys don’t want to do a long-term deal at this point, but all signs point to Pickens staying in Dallas and playing on the tag in 2026.

George Pickens could still be in the long-term plans

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys have made it clear they don’t plan on negotiating a deal right now, Pickens could still be on the long-term plans for Dallas.

The Cowboys have shown when a player is vital to their success, they will sign them after the first franchise tag. This happened with DeMarcus Lawrence as well as Dak Prescott.

Dallas has also shown they will move on from players they believe can be replaced. This was the case with Dalton Schultz and Tony Pollard.

That being the case, Pickens could get an extension in 2027 if he puts up elite numbers as he did last year. If not, the Cowboys will look for their next WR2.

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