NFL QB Rankings Feature Dak Prescott Downfall After Struggling in Consecutive Losses

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys entered the season with a lot of hype after returning all 11 starters on offense. Unfortunately, a lack of creativity from head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made the offense stagnant, and production has dipped.

The uninspiring offense is holding Prescott back and the entire unit has regressed.

Over the past weeks, Prescott has thrown for just two touchdowns and four interceptions, with quarterback ratings of 69.1 and 65.2. As a result of the dip in production, Prescott has four spots in the latest quarterback rankings from PFF, and now sits at No. 10, and could be in danger of slipping out of the top 10 with another down week.

Sure, it doesn't all fall on Prescott's shoulders. His receivers have been plagued by drops, and Schottenheimer is clearly a problem, so hopefully, facing the struggling Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 will give the team an opportunity to bounce back.

Dak Prescott Plummets in Latest NFL QB Rankings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Prescott is coming off his lowest-graded game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. He went 34-for-54 for 258 yards, and for just the second time this season, compiled more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws," PFF writes.

"Over the past two weeks, we have seen Prescott produce a 13.3 percent and 15.4 percent negatively graded play rate, his worst performances of the year in that regard."

Prescott is sandwiched between New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Chicago Bears star Caleb Williams.

Despite his recent struggles, Prescott is still performing well throughout the season. He ranks fourth in passing yards (1,639), 12th in passing touchdowns (10), and sixth in total QBR (75.4). Let's just hope that he breaks out of his recent slump.

Brian Schottenheimer Explains Cowboys Offense's Lack of Creativity

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You're trying to go fast. You're trying to keep the defense on their heels. You're trying to extend the game for as long as you can and get as many ops as possible, because you don't know what's going to happen," Schottenheimer said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. "So that's the No. 1 thing. When you shift in motion, obviously the play clock and the game clock go down, and so that limits your ops."

Let's hope that the defense can finally find its groove, so the Cowboys are afforded more flexibiltiy on offense moving forward.

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