One Free Agent Who Can Still Fix Cowboys Linebacker Issue After OTAs

Thursday was the final day of OTAs for the Dallas Cowboys, who will meet again for mandatory minicamp on June 16.

Brian Schottenheimer is entering his second season as the team's head coach, but there are still plenty of new faces on the coaching staff. The Cowboys hired former Philadelphia Eagles pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker as defensive coordinator, and he brings in a whole new scheme and staff.

In addition to revamping their coaching staff to fit Parker's vision, the Cowboys also had to make plenty of changes on their roster. They made a tough decision to trade defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers as they transition to a much larger defensive front.

They also traded for outside linebacker Rashan Gary and inside linebacker Dee Winters. Their biggest moves, however, came in the 2026 NFL draft with the Cowboys adding two first round picks. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence each fill positions of great need.

That said, there's still one spot where Dallas should feel uneasy on defense. Despite adding Winters, they should be willing to bring in another starting-caliber defensive end. Sure, they have DeMarvion Overshown, who could be a star, and Jaishawn Barham, a third-round rookie with potential, but each come with questions. Overshown has spent most of his career injured while Barham is going to be learning the position after spending time at linebacker and EDGE with Michigan.

For those reasons, the Cowboys should be on the phone with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who spent the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders.

Bobby Wagner brings the experience this defense needs

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner isn't the type of player Jerry Jones typically targets due to his age. He will turn 36 at the end of June, but he proved in 2025 that he still has plenty in the tank by recording 162 tackles and 4.5 sacks. According to PFF, he played more snaps than any other linebacker (1,132) and the ninth-highest-rated player at his position with a 78.6 grade and fifth-highest in run defense with a grade of 90.3

More importantly, he's a true leader and the exact type of veteran who can help younger players such as Winters, Overshown, and Barham develop their games. Oftentimes with veterans, they can be seen as progress stoppers, but for a team with hopes of returnign to the playoffs, he would help now while also giving the younger players a better foundation.

That's why the Cowboys should strongly consider making this move now, to avoid letting another team benefit by signing the 11-time All-Pro.

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