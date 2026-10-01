Dallas Cowboys-Steelers' Joey Porter Trade Package & Compensation

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field at The Star on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the team's heartbreaking Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro.

Over the past three weeks, the Cowboys' defensive backfield has been ravaged by injuries, but as we turn the page to a new week of the regular season, there is something to be excited about. While fans were beginning to cozy up and get ready for bed, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was working the phone and preparing to do his big one.

Not only are Cowboys fans waking up to a new month as we ring in October, but they are waking up to a new star cornerback on the roster. Enter Joey Porter Jr., who has been linked to the team for several weeks.

Porter and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been at a contract impasse as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, and he has missed the first three weeks of the season while he deals with a back injury.

Joey Porter Jr among all CBs in 2025:



- 3rd in passer rating allowed

- 6th in completion rate allowed

- T-3rd in forced incompletions

- Most snaps with 0 TDs allowed



This is your newest Dallas Cowboy.



This is who the Pittsburgh Steelers gave up on. pic.twitter.com/X3XBf0COkv — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) October 1, 2026

But now that Porter is heading to Dallas, we'll have to see how quickly his back can heal so he can return to the field.

It's a major splash for the Cowboys, who desperately need some help in the defensive backfield, but what did the team have to give up? Let's take a look at the full compensation heading Pittsburgh's way.

Dallas Cowboys Acquire A New Star

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. ahead of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During speculation about whether the Cowboys and Steelers could reach an agreement on a trade for Porter, there was a lot of discussion regarding Dallas' draft capital. The team has been aggressive in adding new stars, so there are very few picks to work with.

There were also reports that the Steelers were looking for two priority picks, which would have put the Cowboys in a pickle. Luckily, the Cowboys appear to have gotten a steal.

Dallas brings the 26-year-old Porter to town without giving up a first-round pick and without sending a high pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Dallas Cowboys Receive : Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers Receive: 2027 seventh-round pick and 2028 second-round pick

Considering what many were expecting the asking price to be, the Cowboys got an absolute steal. Now, we'll just have to see what impact Porter can make on the field.

Through 47 games with the Steelers, Porter has recorded 165 total tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, and three tackles for a loss. In Dallas, he will be competing with Shavon Revel Jr. and Cobie Durant for a starting job opposite DaRon Bland.

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