The Dallas Cowboys should have one of the best offenses in the NFL once again this season, but the unit still has a few major concerns along the offensive line.

Those major concerns come at the two tackle spots, where both Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton haven't played up to snuff.

Guyton has struggled over each of his first two years in the NFL, and so much so that the Cowboys have thought about moving Tyler Smith there full time.

Steele's inconsistency has been apparent since 2023, when he signed a lucrative extension. The veteran has not only given up a ton of sacks and pressures, he is also committing far too many penalties.

The Cowboys do have rookie Drew Shelton and Nate Thomas as insurance policies behind them, but Shelton is unproven and Thomas did not play that well last season.

Cowboys urged to sign Taylor Decker

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News made an interesting suggestion for the Cowboys to offer a better insurance policy. Hoyt thinks the Cowboys should sign former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker in free agency.

"Adding someone like Decker would add some security to their left tackle situation," Hoyt explained. "Decker is heading into his 11th season. He was a Pro Bowl player in 2024 for the Detroit Lions. He'll be 33 in August."

Hoyt admits that Decker might be expensive, which could be an issue for a Cowboys team that has $8.1 million in cap space, but Hoyt suggests Dallas could extend Quinnen Williams to open up more room to sign Decker.

But we're not so sure Decker is going to cost all that much. After all, it's very late in free agency and Decker is not only getting up there in age, he didn't look all that great last season, either.

Should the Cowboys sign Taylor Decker?

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Decker is coming off a down season, and that led to his getting cut by the Lions, who wanted the veteran to take a pay cut as a result. Decker was not on board with that, requested his release, and Detroit obliged.

Many would see Decker's age (33 in August) and point to that as the reason for his down showing, but the former Pro Bowler was battling through a shoulder injury, so that certainly could have played a part.

Whatever you want to chalk it up to, it's not like Decker was awful. He gave up two sacks and 33 pressures in 14 games and posted Pro Football Focus grades of 69.5 in pass-blocking and 62.1 in run-blocking.

Those numbers would be a breath of fresh air at either tackle spot for the Cowboys.

Steele was given a 54.9 in pass-blocking and 70.2 run-blocking by PFF in 2025 and surrendered six sacks and 52 total pressures in 17 games. Guyton had a 50.0 in pass-blocking, a 64.9 in run-blocking and allowed two sacks and 31 pressures in just 10 contests.

With the tackle spots being the two biggest question marks on offense in Dallas, the team should absolutely sign Decker if the opportunity is there to do so.

Let him compete with Guyton and/or Steele and may the best men win — and we'd expect Decker to be one of those men in that scenario.