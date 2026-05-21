Tyler Guyton Slated To Get Another Shot As Cowboys LT But Leash Should Be Short

Arguably the biggest unknown on the offensive side of the ball for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2026 campaign is what the team will do at left tackle.

With Tyler Guyton having struggled over his first two years in the NFL, the Cowboys have kicked around the idea of moving All-Pro guard Tyler Smith to left tackle.

Dallas gave Smith a look at the position at the end of last season after Guyton went on the shelf due to injury, and the three-time Pro Bowler was effective there, giving up one sack and five pressures over three contests.

While Smith has expressed his desire to stay at guard, he and the team were expected to have a conversation about what his future holds. Those conversations have since gone down and Smith is satisfied with what he heard from the team.

"We had great conversations about it," Smith said. "I have an understanding of what it is. That's the most I can ask for is to just have that understanding early on. Obviously, I've got the utmost faith that we're going to go out there and we're going to do what we're going to do. Ultimately, I'll be in the position I need to be in. I'm good with where we're at."

One more chance for Tyler Guyton?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While Smith did not divulge if he's going to be at left tackle come Week 1, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website believes all signs point to Smith staying at left guard and Guyton getting another look at left tackle.

"Based on what history has shown us and everything Smith and the Cowboys have said, the likely scenario will be that the Cowboys play Smith at left guard and only move him to left tackle if it is necessary," Yarrish wrote.

"Should Guyton be able to remain on the field in 2026, it's likely that Smith's snap count would look similar to his second NFL season where 100% of his snaps came at left guard, leading to his first Pro Bowl nod," Yarrish added.

We're in favor of Guyton getting another look at left tackle, but if he does, the leash should be short because, quite frankly, he has been given ample opportunity to right the ship and the Cowboys have options this year if he can't accomplish that feat.

Smith would be the solution to replace Guyton, but someone will have to replace him at left guard. The most likely solution is T.J. Bass, who is Dallas' top backup on the inside.

Another option is giving fourth-round pick Drew Shelton a look, and that could come at either spot, as the Cowboys are giving Shelton a look at guard and tackle this offseason. Of course, Shelton played tackle at Penn State.

The problem with either one of those scenarios is there is no telling if Shelton will be ready to step into a starting role in his rookie campaign. Chances are that won't be the case and the Cowboys will instead opt for a Smith-Bass combo.

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