Dak Prescott Must Overcome Troubling Trend for Cowboys to Return to Playoffs

Could the biggest obstacle Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott faces in 2026 be the fact that it's an even-numbered year?

That's something Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon suggested in an article naming the main obstacle every quarterback in the NFL is facing ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Gagnon laid out Prescott's numbers in even-numbered years as compared to odd-numbered years since 2019 and there is a difference, especially when it comes to games played.

Prescott has routinely dealt with injury in even-numbered years, with the Cowboys signal-caller missing 25 games.

His most active even-numbered year since 2019 came in 2022, when he appeared in 12 games. Prescott missed 12 games in 2020, and then nine games in 2024.

Here's a look at the full list of stats in odd-numbered and even-numbered years for Prescott since 2019:

Odd-numbered years: 1 game missed, 68% completion rate, 133 TD, 40 INT, 7.7 YPA, 102.3 passer rating.

Even-numbered years: 25 games missed, 66% completion rate, 43 TD, 27 INT, 7.4 YPA, 91.6 passer rating.

Dak Prescott since 2019...



In odd-numbered years: 1 game missed, 68% completion rate, 103 TD, 30 INT, 7.8 YPA, 103.3 passer rating



In even-numbered years: 25 games missed, 66% completion rate, 43 TD, 27 INT, 7.4 YPA, 91.6 passer rating — Brad Gagnon (@Brad_Gagnon) July 14, 2025

"It's a wild contrast that speaks to his overall lack of consistency and durability, and it doesn't favor him in 2026," Ganon added.

That is a pretty wild fact to point out, but it speaks more to plain old bad luck than anything else. Prescott faces a far bigger obstacle than the year.

Dak Prescott's true biggest 2026 obstacle

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

We would put the Cowboys' tackle situation ahead of the even-numbered year concern.

Dallas has question marks at both tackle spots after the struggles of Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele in recent years.

In his rookie campaign, Guyton gave up six sacks, 26 pressures, and committed 16 penalties in 15 games and posted Pro Football Focus grades of 51.3 in run-blocking and 60.2 in pass-blocking.

Then, in 2025, Guyton missed seven games due to injury and gave up two sacks and 31 pressures while committing seven penalties in the 10 games he did appear in.

The Cowboys have at least considered replacing Guyton with Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith, but as of right now it looks like the former first-round pick is going to get another shot.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Steele has been a problem for three straight years, with the veteran surrendering 23 sacks and 147 pressures and being responsible for 21 penalties in that span.

The Cowboys are hoping that rookie Drew Shelton and/or 2024 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas can push the tackle duo, but expecting either one to win a starting job out of training camp might be expecting too much.

If Guyton and/or Steele prove to be a liability in 2026, the Cowboys are going to have a tough time offensively if Prescott can't stay upright and healthy.