Cowboys' Tyler Smith shares honest thoughts on move to left tackle

Out of necessity, the Dallas Cowboys moved All-Pro guard Tyler Smith to left tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. Smith, who played tackle collegiately at Tulane, took over for a struggling Nate Thomas, who had been playing in place of the injured Tyler Guyton.

Smith played well in the position, and T.J. Bass held his own at guard while replacing Smith. For that reason, the Cowboys plan to keep Smith at tackle for the final three games of the season.

This means Guyton will come off the bench when healthy, serving as the team's swing tackle. There's also a chance this could be an audition to see if Smith is the answer at left tackle, which would allow Guyton to replace veteran Terence Steele.

It sounds as if it were up to Smith, however, he would prefer to stay at guard. When asked about the possibility of playing on the edge of the line in the future, Smith said he would do whatever is best for the team, but then reminded everyone he's an All-Pro when playing in the interior.

“I’m an All-Pro guard, bro. That’s the simple truth. … We’ll see what happens. We’ll have those conversations. Gotta see where everybody’s head is at.”

Tyler Guyton is key to Dallas Cowboys' offensive line

With Smith playing guard, the Cowboys boast one of the premier interior lines in the game. Joined by center Cooper Beebe and right guard Tyler Booker, all three have Pro Bowl potential.

Keeping them at the positions where they've flourished would be ideal, but Guyton is the key to making that happen.

A first-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2024, Guyton hasn't had the success the Cowboys hoped he would over the past two seasons. He's had durability concerns and his play has been inconsistent. Guyton, who played right tackle for the Sooners, might be a better fit on that side of the ball, but with needs all over the roster, the only way this happens is by moving Smith.

In the end, the best thing for Dallas would be Guyton finally reaching his potential. We'll have to wait until 2026 to see if that happens though.

