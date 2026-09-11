Rams' Mocking of Dallas Cowboys Comes Back To Bite LA in NFL Australia Game

When the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams took part in a joint practice at training camp, the Rams had a good laugh at Dallas' expense.

After the joint practice was over, the Cowboys took part in their daily ritual of running sprints, which head coach Brian Schottenheimer had the players doing all summer.

As the Cowboys did their sprints, Rams players mocked them while walking off the practice field.

"Cowboys doing their usual post-practice running, which has led to some trash talk between Cowboys and Rams players cracking jokes about Dallas’ extra conditioning work," The Athletic's Jon Machota wrote.

"Putting that extra work in?! S***, we ain’t doin’ that with y’all," one Rams player said.

Cowboys get the last laugh

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) laughs with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But after the Rams' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they might be wishing they had joined the Cowboys in those sprints.

Not only did the 49ers look to be playing with more energy and better conditioning in the 27-7 win over the Rams, there was a report from Netflix's Tom Pelissero stating that Myles Garrett looked to be gassed.

"Every time he leaves the field, he really seems gassed," Pelissero said of Garrett during the game.

"Every time he leaves the field, he really seems gassed."



NFL Netflix Gameday insider @TomPelissero reporting on Myles Garrett from the sideline in Melbourne.



49ers vs. Rams is LIVE now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/xU4PMb82bL — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 11, 2026

Even Garrett lamented about what he put on tape in Week 1.

"This was the worst version of myself that I've put out there," he admitted. "I've got to be better."

It certainly didn't help that the Rams decided to leave for Australia very late, but perhaps a few more sprints would have helped them. They definitely wouldn't have hurt, that's for sure.

Cowboys' sprints showed leadership, buy-in

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was head coach Brian Schottenheimer's idea to run sprints after practices during training camp, but he did not expect his players to do them after the joint practice with the Rams.

Instead, it was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown who suggested the players do them, and quarterback Dak Prescott signed off on it.

“That was not my decision,” Schottenheimer said. “That was led by the players. Yeah, I was over there saying goodbye to a few of the coaches and the guys that I have relationships with, and I was alerted by our strength staff that the guys wanted to run 20s.”

Prescott went on to note that conditioning has been a big point of emphasis for the Cowboys this offseason.

“Conditioning was something that he put on us at the beginning of the year, said why we’re going to do it,” Prescott said. “We want to be the best-conditioned team and the most conditioned team. And guys are taking pride in it. If you’re the most conditioned team in any fight, you’re going to have a huge upper hand throughout the whole game, not just late in the game. And so, if we can steal that advantage, why not try?”

The Cowboys' extra effort showed a few things. It showed that there is strong leadership and plenty of buy-in on this 2026 Cowboys team.

Does that guarantee the Cowboys are going to turn things around and get back to the playoffs? No, but it certainly increases their chances, especially if they're more conditioned than the teams they're facing.

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