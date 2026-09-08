NFL Coaches & Execs Make Bold Coach of Year Prediction for Brian Schottenheimer

With the 2026 NFL season set to begin, ESPN has released its annual poll of NFL coaches, scouts, and executives where they make predictions for some of the league's most prestigious awards. Surprisingly enough, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had his name mentioned for a major award.

The second-year coach was the selection for the 2026 NFL Head Coach of the Year award, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler admitted that Schottenheimer is a wild card. Still, he said he has the pieces to win and has done well behind the scenes.

"But in a tight race, let's go with a bit of a wild card: Schottenheimer, who has acquitted himself well in Dallas behind the scenes and has most of what he needs to win," Fowler wrote.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler also quoted an unnamed NFC scout, who says the Cowboys can win their division, thanks to the presence of players such as Dak Prescott, with health being the one thing that could hold them back.

"I think Dak [Prescott] will have a big year; we know they can score; and the defense should be much improved," an NFC scout said. "If they stay healthy, they have a good chance to win the NFC East."

Others who received votes include Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions, Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers (who was the predicted winner in 2025), Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens, and one of the finalists for the Dallas job last year, Kellen Moore of the New Orleans Saints.

Cowboys have addressed their major weakness from 2025

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Schotty did well during his first season in control, especially when it came to running the offense. The Cowboys were one of the league's most explosive offenses, but their defense couldn't stop a nose bleed.

This year, Schottenheimer has a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, who fits his style of coaching far better than Matt Eberflus did. Parker also has some new weapons to work with, including Caleb Downs who was named as the favorite for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in the same ESPN piece.

Parker will have plenty of pressure on him to succeed quickly and his performance will go a long way toward helping the Cowboys contend in the NFC. He could also be the key to Schottenheimer making good on this prediction. If his defense can play at an average level, Dallas could realistically win double-digit games, which will help Schottenheimer as he aims to become their first Coach of the Year since Jason Garrett in 2016.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —