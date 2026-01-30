Cowboys Coaching Legend Praises Brian Schottenheimer's First Year Performance

Season 1 of the Brian Schottenheimer era was a rollercoaster ride for the Dallas Cowboys, finishing the year 7-10 and missing the NFL playoffs for the second straight season.

Dallas is now in the process of reshuffling its coaching staff to bring in a fresh set of eyes and youth to lead the team's No. 30-ranked defense into the future.

While Schottenheimer's offense was flying high, the defense was a major letdown. Now that the team is working to improve on defense, things seem to be heading in the right direction, and Cowboys coaching legend Jimmy Johnson thinks the team could make a run.

Johnson had high praise for the "outstanding" job Schottenheimer did in his rookie season as head coach, and believes that the Cowboys have all of the right pieces to have a bounce-back season in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson meet before a Thanksgiving Day game

“As far as the Cowboys, you know, Brian Schottenheimer did an outstanding job in a difficult situation last year, they were just horrible on defense. I think if they can make some corrections on defense, in fact I talked to Jerry Jones not too awful long ago, after the season, I said, ‘You can make some corrections on defense,'" Johnson said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And, you know, it may not be that you’re gonna be dominant, but if you’re just ‘good.’ Just ‘so-so.’ You’re gonna be so good on offense if you can keep Pickens and get the running back situation going, you can have an outstanding team. You can make a run at it because you’re that good offensively. But they’ve gotta make the corrections on defense.”

As a two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time national champion at Miami, Johnson knows what it takes to win, so seeing his belief in Schottenheimer is a reason for optimism for Cowboys Nation.

Sure, there is a lot of work to do on defense, but the team appears to be headed in the right direction and is serious about taking a step forward with Christian Parker leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders

