There has been a growing belief in recent weeks that the Dallas Cowboys will be participating in the NFL International Series during the 2026 season, and it has now been confirmed.

However, instead of taking the field in the league's Mexico City game like many were crossing their fingers for, Dallas will be traveling further south for a showdown in Brazil.

On Thursday, ahead of the NFL Honors awards ceremony, it was announced that the Cowboys are one of two teams that will be participating in the 2026 international game in Rio de Janeiro.

It is the first game in Rio de Janeiro in NFL history. The league previously played in Sao Paolo's Neo Quimica Arena.

The game will be played at the iconic Maracaña Stadium.

"We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro," NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez said in a statement. "Introducing one of the league's most iconic teams to the Maracaña Stadium a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide.

"Bringing a regular-season game to Rio strengthens our connection to a vibrant, passionate football community and underscores our long-term commitment to the market."

No date or opponenet for the Cowboys' trip to Brazil has been named at this time.

