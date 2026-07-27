Why the Cowboys’ Passing Game Is Both Their Biggest Strength and Weakness

When the Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens ahead of the 2025 season, there was little doubt that their offense would be explosive. That said, their aerial attack was even better than expected.

Pickens had a fantastic season as he led the team with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb, who missed three games due to injury, had 75 receptions for 1,077 yards and three touchdown receptions.

That’s why it was likely easy for Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox to name the wide receiver corps as the team’s biggest strength entering the 2026 preseason.

Cowboys have many questions at cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was surely just as easy for him to choose the passing attack as their biggest weakness on the defensive side of the ball, with cornerback being his top concern for the Cowboys.

”As good as the Cowboys were at passing the ball in 2025, they were equally bad at stopping opposing passers. The Dallas defense ranked dead-last in both passing yards allowed and net yards per pass attempt allowed. While the defense may be a bit better overall this season, the cornerback room might not,” Knox wrote.

“DaRon Bland has been a difference-maker when healthy, but he battled foot injuries last season that eventually led to surgery. Free-agent addition Cobie Durant was a solid starter with the Los Angeles Rams, but the depth behind him and Bland is questionable. Shavon Revel Jr. allowed an opposing passer rating of 125.1 last season, while rookie fourth-rounder Devin Moore is unproven.”

Revel has been a pleasant surprise this offseason after shedding his brace and Durant can be a quality starter. That said, Bland is their highest-paid player at the position heand he’s the one they’re banking on to turn things around. Thankfully for him, he does have some help outside of the cornerback position.

Cowboys will rely on safeties more than ever in 2026

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knox accurately points out that Dallas will lean heavily on rookie Caleb Downs. The Ohio State product is listed as a safety, but should spend most of his time in the slot.

The Cowboys will also lean on the versatility of free agency additions Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in coverage. Neither is considered a star player, but they’re both significantly better in coverage than many of the safeties Dallas had in 2025.

Even if Bland stays healthy and Revel reaches his potential, the Cowboys will rely on the safety position more than ever in 2026 as they look to clean up their greatest weakness.

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