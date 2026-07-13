Shavon Revel Jr. Identified as Cowboys Top Breakout Player to Watch

The Dallas Cowboys had a rather impressive haul during the 2025 NFL draft. Their first two selections turned out to be instant contributors, with first-round pick Tyler Booker replacing future Hall of Famer Zach Martin at right guard and not missing a beat.

Their second-round pick, Donovan Ezeiruaku, didn't start from day one, but turned into a trusted starter by the end of the season. Both those players enter 2026 with the arrow pointing up, but they're not the only sophomore players that could develop into stars for Dallas.

Third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. was taken at No. 76 overall, with the understanding that he might not be able to play at all during his rookie season due to an ACL injury. Revel was able to play in seven games, but he never looked truly comfortable while playing with a knee brace.

Shavon Revel Jr. ready for a larger role in 2026

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his second season, that knee brace is gone and Revel has looked far more fluid in his movements during offseason work. That has led to plenty of high hopes for the 2026 season, and The Athletic's Jon Machota recently identified Revel as the team's top breakout candidate to watch in 2026.

"Had it not been for a torn ACL in his final college season, Revel might have been a first-round pick in last year’s draft. Instead, he fell to the third round where the Cowboys selected him 76th overall. Recovery from the knee injury prevented him from appearing in a game last season until Week 11," Machota wrote.

"Now fully healed, Revel is in position to compete for a starting cornerback spot. He has the ideal size (6-2, 200), strength and athleticism to be a quality outside corner. Cornerback is one of the biggest question marks on the roster. Revel should get a lot of valuable training camp work going against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens."

Shavon Revel will have to fight for the starting job

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Revel won't have the starting position handed to him, and the Cowboys made sure there would be some competition.

Dallas signed Cobie Durant to a one-year deal in free agency, giving them a solid veteran coming off a breakout season with the Los Angeles Rams. If Revel can beat out Durant for the starting job, that would be a great start as he looks to become the draft steal the Cowboys thought he was when they made the selection.

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